Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,163. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

