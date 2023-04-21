Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,487 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. 401,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

