Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,223 BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. 139,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,134. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

