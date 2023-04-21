Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.1% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 303,920 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

