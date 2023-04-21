Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.85. 845,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

