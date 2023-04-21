Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,063 shares of company stock worth $2,876,087. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.0 %

FISV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. 597,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

