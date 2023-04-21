Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,303 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.93. The company had a trading volume of 872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,966. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.89 and a 200 day moving average of $361.75. The company has a market cap of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $401.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.