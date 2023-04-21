Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,200 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.63. 5,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

