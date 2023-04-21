Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90. 232,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,738,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.