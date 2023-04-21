Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90. 232,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,738,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $807.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

