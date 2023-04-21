Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded to “Sell” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

