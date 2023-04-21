Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRFGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWSRF opened at $6.62 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

