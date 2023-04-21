Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. purchased 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,490,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 864,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Further Reading

