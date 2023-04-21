China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.30 and traded as high as C$7.20. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 150,271 shares.

China Gold International Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.32.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

