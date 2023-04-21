Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 443,713 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,479 shares of company stock worth $16,610,920. 23.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

KDNY stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.19. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.