Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,888.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,816.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,625.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,550.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,870,221. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.