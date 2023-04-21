Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.69.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

