Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Up 7.2% in March

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the March 15th total of 932,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $273.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $257.71. 132,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.60. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Articles

