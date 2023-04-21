CIBC Increases Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$77.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

Metro Stock Down 0.0 %

Metro stock opened at C$75.26 on Thursday. Metro has a twelve month low of C$65.30 and a twelve month high of C$78.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2591964 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

