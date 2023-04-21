CIBC Increases Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$17.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCLAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Transcontinental from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Transcontinental has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $13.86.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector offers premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, door-to-door distribution, print solutions, and personalized and mass marketing products.

