CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50.

Shares of CION stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

