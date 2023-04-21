CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.50.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of CION stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.
CION Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Articles
