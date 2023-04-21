Citigroup Begins Coverage on MDA (OTC:MDALF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC MDALF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96. MDA has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.72.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

