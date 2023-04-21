Citigroup Begins Coverage on MDA (OTC:MDALF)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
MDA Price Performance
Shares of OTC MDALF opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.96. MDA has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.72.
About MDA
See Also
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.