Citigroup Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $150.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $117.51 and a twelve month high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

