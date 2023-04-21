Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

