Citigroup Trims Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Target Price to $182.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $179.26 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

