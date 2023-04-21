Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,858. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.