CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of CKX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. CKX Lands has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CKX Lands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered at Lake Charles, LA.

