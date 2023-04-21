Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTG shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 118,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,354. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 187.34%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

