Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clearside Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

