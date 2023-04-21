Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
Shares of CLSD opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.06.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
