Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,724.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $326,816.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,538.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 80.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 80,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,750. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $559.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.