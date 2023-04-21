Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MetLife (MET)
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.