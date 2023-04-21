Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

