Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

