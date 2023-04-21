Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of VOD opened at $11.16 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

