Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $405,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

