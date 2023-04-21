Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,827,000 after acquiring an additional 345,087 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,150,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $296.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $304.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

