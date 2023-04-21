Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 50 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $228.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.25.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.