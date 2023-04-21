Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $125.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $138.08. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

