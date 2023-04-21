Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF opened at $48.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $91.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

