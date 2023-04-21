Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCA. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$82.36.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$66.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.07. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

