Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.97 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $107.53 million and $15.97 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

