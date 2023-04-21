Coin98 Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $106.86 million and $15.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010306 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

