CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $73.03 million and approximately $2,523.03 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars.

