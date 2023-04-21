Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,005,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 731,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.54%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

