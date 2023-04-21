Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 46,573 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,573 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 331,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,265. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

