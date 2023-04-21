Columbus Macro LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 41,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,343. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $26.04.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.