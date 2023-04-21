Columbus Macro LLC Sells 22,262 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 504,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,551. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

