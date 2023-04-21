Columbus Macro LLC Sells 626 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

