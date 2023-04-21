Columbus Macro LLC Sells 917 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

WFC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 8,086,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,304,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

