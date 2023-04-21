Columbus Macro LLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 205,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,929,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.30. 5,835,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

