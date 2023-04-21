Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 993,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,092. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

