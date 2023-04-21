Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,161. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,795,800.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after buying an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.